PRESIDENT Hage Geingob described former deputy land reform minister Bernadus Swartbooi as an angry and frustrated man.

Geingob made these remarks at a media conference at State House yesterday, where he also assured the public that the country's economy is now better, and that he is not silent on corruption in government.

The President was asked why he has so far only fired Swartbooi, while other leaders who made tribal remarks continue holding their jobs.

Geingob started by explaining Swartbooi's dismissal last year when he made statements that he did not report to land reform minister Utoni Nujoma.

"We wrote him a letter to apologise, but he refused. Instead of apologising, he just attacked the minister. Two weeks later, he was on radio saying 'I will never apologise'," Geingob added.

The President said he called in Swartbooi to explain to him that he should apologise for using his deputy ministerial position to tell the public that he does not report to Nujoma.

"I invited him to State House. When I walked into the room, the man was burning. As if something was smelling," Geingob said, adding that he tried to break the ice by joking, but the former deputy minister would have none of it.

"I joked and said, hello, good morning. He was angry. I said, 'why are you angry?'," Geingob said.

The President claims he told Swartbooi that government does not want him to apologise because of his remarks on the land issue, but his comments that he did not report to Nujoma.

"I took out the appointment letter that says he should work under the minister. When I read that, he just burst out, attacking the minister with all kinds of things," Geingob said.

Geingob added that he explained to Swartbooi, saying "my brother, you are so angry. Why don't you resign? Why should somebody be in a place where you are so unhappy? I was demoted [but] I resigned and left," he said.

Geingob was demoted by former President Sam Nujoma in 2001 to be housing minister, but he resigned instead.

The President said Swartbooi reacted angrily to his advice to resign.

"He said oh, okay. He packed his things. He even forgot his mobile phone," Geingob recalls, adding that his former deputy minister slammed the door when he stormed out.

"That is Swartbooi," he added.

The President said Swartbooi's comments that he was "99,9% not Swapo" led to his withdrawal from the National Assembly as a Swapo member of parliament.

Geingob mocked his former deputy minister for promising to resign from Swapo in 30 seconds.

"He took two days (to resign)," he said. "Is this how we were brought up? He refused to apologise, with insults".

Geingob said people should not abuse freedom of speech as a smokescreen to form a political party.

"Do not go by this frustration and power hungriness and so on. You can form a party without it being ugly," he noted.

He said he asked other leaders such as fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele and Omusati governor Erginus Endjala to apologise for their sins, and they did so.

"The only person who refused to apologise is Swartbooi because of his agenda, which he is carrying out," Geingob said.

Geingob also asked Swartbooi to prove that Swapo is corrupt, as he claimed last week.

"If you are a member of Swapo, were you also corrupt? The person must prove that elections were rigged. You should have gone to the electoral commission and report it. Why are people quiet when they are members of things? When they ago away, that is when they discover all the bad things," he stressed.

Geingob is considered the "godfather" of the SME Bank, having led its creation in 2012. He has rejected blame, and appears to pass the buck on the demise of the bank into the hands of the Bank of Namibia.

In fact, he defended the former SME Bank chairmen Frans Kapofi and George Simataa, saying the two should not be blamed for the downfall of the bank.

Geingob questioned why the two should be blamed when even the Bank of Namibia failed to pick up the transfer of N$200 million to South Africa.

He said the two officials were probably forced into being the chairpersons of the SME Bank.

Former SME Bank chairperson and current presidential affairs minister Kapofi served as the bank's chair from 2012 to 2015, whereafter secretary to Cabinet Simataa took over until February this year when the Bank of Namibia took charge.

It was during Kapofi's tenure that the SME Bank failed to observe several Bank of Namibia regulations, while it was under Simataa's watch that N$200 million disappeared to South Africa.

The SME Bank was closed down last month because it had failed to repatriate the N$200 million from South Africa.

The President said he was briefed about the proposed closure of the SME Bank by the Bank of Namibia.

"When they were taking this action (to close), they came to see me. They told us about the dire situation of the bank, especially the money which is missing, and we gave a lot of suggestions," he added.

Geingob said they wanted to approach the Zimbabwean and South African governments on how to rescue the bank. "We were just told the following day that they are going to close the bank," he said.

Geingob claimed that Cabinet was informed about the SME Bank closure. "I chair Cabinet, I cannot come here and talk about something that Cabinet does not know," he said.

The President declared in 2015 that he had around N$1,4 million in an account with the SME Bank. Geingob told The Namibian then that the money in the SME Bank came from the sale of land. It is unclear whether the President had withdrawn the money since.

"As for my money (in SME Bank), (it's) none of your business. Can you imagine if I had a N$10 million loan to fix my house from the SME Bank? Automatic corruption," he said.

"My N$1,4 million was there. I used it. Now, I only have about N$40 000 or so, which I am going to withdraw. But to tell you strictly, that is my private business," he reiterated.

It is not clear when the President withdrew the money. It could be considered foul play if he withdrew the money a few days before the bank was closed since other people who did not have such information stand to lose their money.

Geingob cried that he was being targeted by people he did not name.

"They have targeted me. You failed. They even went to target my family to say that I am not supporting them. You are failing to get anything," he said.