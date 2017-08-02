GREAT Britain, represented by St Paul's, won the annual Russel Bartlett Mini World Cup Hockey Festival that took place for the 16th successive year at Windhoek Gymnasium High School over the weekend.

According to founder and main organiser, Shayne Cormack, the event has grown in leaps and bounds, with FNB Namibia coming on board as a co-sponsor for the first time this year. FNB joined long-term sponsor Coca-Cola who have been the main sponsors for the past 10 years.

"Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company (CCNBC) and FNB are now the joint sponsors of this event, which has taken place for the past 16 years. Due to the support of FNB and them joining hands with CCNBC we were in the position to add two more contingents this year and hold the event over two days, thus enabling more children to be a part of the Mini World Cup," she said.

"It was awesome to be a part of this event and incredible to see the continued effort of all the schools, coaches, teachers, officials and parents, year in and year out," she added.

More than 500 children from more than 10 schools participated in the festival, representing various countries in u9, u11 and u13 age groups for boys and girls.

Great Britain were the overall winners after winning four of the six categories and gaining a total of 50 points.

Indonesia, represented by Windhoek Gymnasium came second overall on 46 points after winning one gold, two silver and three bronze medals, while Norway, represented by Walvis Bay Primary School came third on 34 points after winning one silver and three bronze medals.

The other participating countries were Spain (represented by Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool); Australia (represented by Pionierspark Primary); Mexico (represented by St Georges); Holland (represented by Pro-Ed Academy); and Pakistan and Qatar (represented by various schools).

Great Britain also won the Ambassadorial Trophy for the school that gives the best depiction of their country.

Great Britain won the trophy with 178 points, followed by Norway on 154 points and Spain on 153 points.

The various category winners were as follows:

Girls u9:

1 Great Britain 2. Norway 3. Indonesia.

Boys u9:

1 Great Britain 2. Indonesia 3. Norway.

Girls u11:

1 Indonesia 2. Australia 3. Norway

Boys u11:

1. Great Britain 2. Holland 3. Indonesia.

Girls u13:

Great Britain 2. Indonesia 3. Norway

Boys u13:

1. Spain 2. Great Britain 3. Indonesia.