Namibia: Know Your Livestock Ronderib Afrikaner

THE Afrikaner sheep had its origins in the Middle East and North East Africa from where they migrated southwards with the Khoikhoin people, moving into South Africa between 400 and 600 AD and migrating down the west coast to the southern tip of the continent.

At that stage, the sheep were multi-coloured and commonly known as Cape fat-tailed sheep but in the 18th century, Cape Dutch farmers began selecting against coloured coats.

These sheep formed the basis of the present day Afrikaner.

The name "Ronderib" is derived from the fact that the rib bones are oval in shape. There are two known varieties of this breed, namely, the Blinkhaar Ronderib Afrikaner that has soft, fine, shiny hair, and the Steekhaar Ronderib Afrikaner that has coarse hair.

The number of the Afrikaner sheep in Namibia is unknown.

The Ronderib Afrikaner is one of the larger breeds of indigenous sheep. Rams usually have amber coloured horns and ewes have small horns or none at all. Polled rams do occur and these are in demand for cross-breeding.

The legs are long and thin, the body is deep with an oval-shaped centre piece. This conformation allows the animal to cover long distances in search of grazing and water.

The body is covered with a light cream fleece of soft wool with smooth, glossy hairs. The legs, chest, belly and face are covered with cream-coloured, soft, glossy, short hairs. The body covering is shed during summer.

The soft, shiny covering and round-ribbed (blinkhaar ronderib) appearance is typical of the breed and strict standards are maintained by the breed society.

These tails generally weigh between two and three kilogrammes but can weigh as much as 5 kg. The tail has three sections. The wide main section hangs down from the rump and is as wide as the rump. This goes straight down to above the hocks.

This narrows down to the second section turning upward for a third of the length of the first section. This section has no covering on the outside and forms a sharp point where the third section attaches. This is like a whip and is covered with short hairs, has no fat and hangs straight down the middle of the tail.

The Ronderib Afrikaner ram is active all-year round and make good teaser rams. Pure-bred lambs grow slowly and reach slaughter mass at 6 to 7 months but does not present a good grade carcass. Therefore they are rather marketed at 10 to 12 months.

The average mature weight for rams is 60-65 kg and for ewes 50-55 kg.

The carcass is regarded as a fat-tailed type and cannot compete for the highest grades. The normal production environment is the arid to semi-desert grassland.