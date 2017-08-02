1 August 2017

Namibia: Harvest King Crowned

GERHARD Engelbrecht of Hoba farm in the Grootfontein district was crowned maize harvest king for 2017 with a fantastic 9,7 tonne/hectare beating Cobus Brand from the farm Valparaiso with an equally impressive 9,6 tonne/hectare harvest.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union newsletter, the associated annual harvest festival hosted by the Grootfontein Farmers' Association (on behalf of Engelbrecht) will take place on 19 August 2017 at the Grootfontein show grounds.

Guest speakers are lined up to provide some colour to the day, with Johan van den Berg expected to give a seasonal weather forecast for 2017-18 and Annelien Pienaar with a cooking and gardening programme for the women and entertainment for the children, like a treasure hunt and paint ball.

Delicious snacks and meals will be on sale during the day. The traditional Ms Harvest Festival will be crowned and the day will be concluded with a steak braai and dance.

In support of this day, sponsors are needed and businesses who wish to be involved can contact the chairperson of the Grootfontein Farmers' Association, Willem Enslin on wjs.breedtskroon.@gmail.com.

According to the organisers, the day offers a lot of opportunities for exposure for sponsors and exhibition space is available.

