Namibia: Northern Farmers Have Enough Grazing Areas

COMMUNAL farmers at Oshakati West and Okatana constituencies in the Oshana region say they have enough water and pasture areas for their large and small livestock, to carry them to the next rainy season.

Although the flood-plains of the northern Cuvelai basin have dried-up, swamps and wells still hold enough water from the last rainy season while pastures are good. A good example is Omutse grazing area at Oshakati West which is surrounded by Othingo, Oniimwandi, Oshihenge Okaku and Onendongo villages. This area has a lot of grass for livestock as well as underground water.

"This year we have enough water and grass for our cattle which will likely take us to the next rainy season," says Junias Pasckalis, a resident of Otuwala village at Okatana constituency. Much of the grazing areas are untouched as cattle are still feeding on mahangu stalks after the harvest.

The regional councillor for Oshakati West constituency, Johannes Mpinge, said there is enough water and grass for livestock this year.

"The water we have now will last to the end of this year," said Silas Titus, an elderly resident of Oniimwandi village at Oshakati West constituency.

The good rains received in the northern parts of the country brought good harvests for communal farmers as well as fish in the flood plains (the oshanas).

The oshanas are an interconnected system of shallow water courses of the trans-boundary Cuvelai-Etosha basin of north-central Namibia and Angola. They are the life supporting system to the most densely populated areas of Namibia.