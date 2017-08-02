WINDHOEK High School (WHS) broke Windhoek Gymnasium's dominance in the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League with a thrilling 40-35 victory in the u19 A final on Saturday.

The tournament hosts, Windhoek Gymnasium were looking to make it five in a row after winning the title the previous four years, but they could not find a way past a committed and inspired WHS side.

In a close encounter, WHS edged 10-8 ahead at the end of the first quarter and by halftime still held a narrow 19-17 lead.

With the tension mounting and the fans urging their teams on, Windhoek Gymnasium started missing some goal attempts, while WHS goal shooter Sinead Jurgens remained steady as a rock.

In a decisive third quarter, WHS took a 28-23 lead, which eventually proved too big a gap, as WHS completed a five-point victory.

The match brought a fitting end to the school league which has now been sponsored for five years by Bank Windhoek and has grown to include three age group competitions.

This year's prize money sponsorship amounted to N$70 000 for the medallists in the u15, u17 and u19 A and B leagues, which included schools from all over Namibia.

"The league was highly competitive this year and we saw quite a few draws and closely contested matches, said Liezel Garbers, the chairperson of the league.

"We are proud to say that the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League has brought a new level of competitiveness to schools netball," she added.

WHS won N$7 000 in prize money, while Windhoek Gymnasium received N$5 000 and third-placed Elnatan N$3 000.

Windhoek Gymnasium, however, were dominant in the junior age group categories, winning both the u15 A and u17 A titles. In the u15 A division Elnatan from Stampriet came second and WHS third, and in the u17 A division, Walvis Bay Private School came second and Tsumeb Gymnasium third.

The u19 B division was won by Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool (WAP), with Edugate from Otjiwarongo coming second and Agri College from Grootfontein coming third.

Duinesig Combined School from Walvis Bay won the u17 B division, with WHS coming second and Elnatan third, while Tsumeb Gymnasium won the u15 B category, followed by WAP and Pro-Ed Academy of Swakopmund.

The gold medallists in the A divisions all received N$7 000, with the silver medallists receiving N$5 000 and the bronze medallists N$3 000.

In the B divisions, the gold, silver and bronze medallists received N$5 000, N$3 000 and N$2 000 respectively.