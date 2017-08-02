President Hage Geingob on Monday issued boxer Julius Indongo and his trainer Nestor Tobias with official passports in preparation for their journey to the United States of America (USA) to fight Terrance Crawford on 19 August.

Speaking at the handover of the passports at State House in the presence of Deputy Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, Geingob said Government recognises the role Indongo has played in putting Namibia on the world map.

"The Government is giving you these official passports because you are in the service of the nation. It is not a diplomatic passport, but it does help you move around without too much trouble," Geingob explained.

The President urged Indongo to represent the country well, saying he hoped the Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy had negotiated a good deal for the Namibian pugilist.

"They never come as big as this. I hope you have good lawyers who negotiated a huge fee for you, because this is a big money fight," Geingob said.

In reply, Tobias said they had received several proposals for fights from all over the world, and had settled for Crawford because of several reasons.

"We considered the financial gains of the fight which will definitely secure the future of boxing in Namibia. We are also looking at the opportunity of creating history because Indongo can become the first boxer to be an undisputed champion in less than one year," Tobias said.

At the same occasion, Indongo said he would dedicate his fight against Crawford to his late father who was killed by the South African colonisers through poisoning.

He explained that he was two years old when his father died, and it pained him when he was told how his father died.

The undefeated Namibia boxer said he realised the magnitude of the fight, hence he had to stay humble and be a good example to upcoming Namibian boxers.

"I consider myself to be a role model, I want to win this fight on my opponent's home turf so that the young sportsmen can learn that being a Namibian, you can do it anywhere in the world," he said.

The Indongo-Crawford fight will be a unification fight for the super lightweight title.

Indongo holds the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles and Crawford the World Boxing Organisation and World Boxing Council titles.

Indongo has a record of 22 wins in 22 fights, with 11 knockouts, while Crawford has an unblemished record of 32 wins in 32 fights with 22 knockouts. - Nampa