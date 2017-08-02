LAWYERS representing the Roads Contractor Company yesterday warned that government cannot apply to court to shut down the entity based on its inability to pay its debts.

Shikongo Law Chambers stated that should the entity be shut down, government will be liable for all debts pertaining to the RCC within 12 months of launching the court process.

Their legal opinion comes after President Hage Geingob also addressed the matter at State House yesterday.

The RCC sought the legal opinion following a report in The Namibian yesterday on attorney general Sacky Shanghala's legal opinion to a Cabinet committee, in which he agreed that the RCC should be shut down.

Shanghala also pointed out that although the RCC is essential, what is not needed is a full-blown government road construction company tendering side by side with foreign and local firms for contracts.

Shikongo Law Chambers stated that should government decide to liquidate the RCC, there must be more equitable and just reasons to do so, apart from the debts the entity has accumulated.

The law firm also noted that the court will not wind up the RCC if there are other remedies available.

"If an application is made for the winding up, security must be furnished to the satisfaction of the court for the payment of the debts of the company. The debts must then be paid within 12 months from the date of the lodging of the application," the law firm said.

RCC board chairperson Fritz Jacobs yesterday confirmed the legal report, and said government might actually lose more from the closure of the parastatal.

"The shareholder will be required to provide full security for all the debts of the RCC, which under the circumstances is not prudent, compared to the funds the RCC requested," he told The Namibian.

The company had requested for a bailout of N$300 million from government.

Jacobs said uncertainty has been created in the market by government, and this needs to be solved as "RCC obligations will not just be wished away."

President Geingob yesterday said the debate on the fate of the company is still ongoing, where some ministers had recommended its liquidation.

"When 200 people were laid off [SME Bank], they are now angry. We are talking about 400 potential people to be laid off. That is why we are concerned. What do we do with them? How can they be accommodated, and what is the best way forward?" asked Geingob.