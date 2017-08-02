Namibia: 'We Are Just Trying to Make Money'

IMAGINE if you have never worked, and the time you become economically active is the time when retrenchments are high due to an economic slowdown.

Thomas Moses never had a formal job in his life. After failing Grade 10 at Onandjaba, Okalongo in the Omusati region, he found his way to Windhoek in the hope of finding a job. He arrived in Windhoek in 2014.

But he did not get a job, nor did he get an opportunity to enrol for vocational training.

Last year, the young man decided to team up with his friend and start a welding business. Situated along the hectic Penelope Street that connects the informal settlements of Goreangab and Havana in Katutura in Windhoek, their business is the one that would let you pull off the road out of curiosity.

From braai stands, big cooking pots, beds, trailer doors and tables, Moses displays a host of items next to the road where he operates his welding business.

Moses refused to be unemployed.

Details in the 2016 Labour Force Survey report released by the Namibia Statistics Agency last month reveal that elementary occupations constitute the largest number of employed persons in Namibia.

Elementary occupations, 30,5% of the country's labour force, are followed by service and sales occupations, which constitute 13,5% of the number of employed people in the country.

Elementary occupations consist of simple and routine tasks which mainly require the use of hand-held tools, and often some physical effort. Moses is in one of those.

"Last year, my friend Sam and I decided to come together and do business," he said, adding that he never went for any formal welding training, and was trained by his friend.

"Today, I am very good at it," he beamed.

Despite the economy being in recession (recession is a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters), Moses said their business is doing just okay as "we are just trying to make money".

This was evident as while we were busy with our interview, a taxi driver arrived and wanted to use Moses' welding machine to fix something on the engine of the car.

"Wait a bit, sister," he told me as he pulled over the machine, and handed it over to the taxi driver.

The taxi driver did it all by himself, and after a few minutes, Moses was handed back his machine and a N$30. We continued with our interview.

Like he said, I concluded that he is really just trying to make money.

"My parents never worked. So, I send money home every time when I am able to," he said of his biggest motivation when he needs to make money.

But the man said customers are really there, despite the economic situation.

But come to think of it, he produces what this low-income community needs.

Trailer doors which are used as security doors at the shacks of the residents, fire pots utilised due to the non-availability of electricity for many, the metal beds which many of these people can afford as opposed to modern beds, and metal tables which, due to their minimal costs, are very useful and needed by many, are amongst his wares.

On top of that, during my days doing stories in this area this weekend and in the past, I have never come across a business such as that of Moses which does everything concerned with welding. Carpentry I have seen. And those who weld, I have seen, but it is them just fixing things, but not producing any like here. I am yet to see those who make these things in such quantities too in the area of the Havana informal settlement.

"And the plans for the future?" I asked.

"We just want to go forward. Imagine if we had a bigger place right now," he said, looking at his many welded wares up for sale stuffed in a small area along the road. Some of the beds he made are piled up on top of one another.

"How much is the pot?" I asked, pointing to a very big pot; the one which looks very heavy and a big party type of pot.

"N$750," he said, and going closer just to show me that the amount is written on top of the lid with white chalk.

From small tables costing N$150 to the pot of N$750, Moses does it all to make money.