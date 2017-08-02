1 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kaliati Returns to Wanderers

By Elijah Phimbi

Upcoming enterprising striker Isaac Kaliati is back in the country and has since rejoined his former club Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC after failing trials at South Africa's Premier Soccer League outfir Amazulu FC.

Initially, the player was supposed to start a new lease of life at Cape Town City where he penned a 3 year deal in April but the deal was silently cancelled.

He therefore left the country some weeks ago to try his luck at Amazulu.

Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira confirmed Kaliati's return on Tuesday.

"Indeed Kaliati is back and has resumed training with the rest of his team-mates on Monday. He jet inon Saturday," Madeira told a local radio.

"We have welcomed him back, he is our son and I have always maintained that he belongs to the nomads family" added Madeira.

The Team Manager has since advised the youthful Kaliati to remain focus.

"I just urge him to forget whatever happened in South Africa as he starts rebuilding his career. Things haven't worked out for him but this is not theend of the world, he remain focused and confident that there is always next time" he said.

Kaliati joined the Nomads from Azam Tigers.

His impressive form earned him a national team call up and shined at the Cosafa Castle Cup last year.

