Salima based soldiers outfit Mafco FC Cosh Temwa Msuku has confidently disclosed that they are not shaken and that they are more than ready to face the Carlsberg Cup defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The two sided will lock horns in a round of 16 crucial fixture to be played at the Balaka Stadium as they seek to book a quarterfinal place.

Despite a 3-0 league defeat Mafco suffered in the hands of Wanderers in the first round of the 2017-18 soccer season meeting, Msuku claims this time around it will be a different story as they have worked on their errors.

"It is a must win game but it will be hard since our opponents will be playing at home. They beat us 3-0 in the league but we have done our home work well and we are ready and faithful that we will be victors,"said Msuku.

Mafco will be inspired by the return of some of their players who have been away for some months on Malawi Defence Force official duties.

One of the senior players at Mafco Joseph Donsa said: "We are very much prepared and we are looking forward for nothing but a win against Be Forward Wanderers".

Donsa added that memories of the 3-0 league defeat are still fresh and that 'Wednesday's encounter is a pay back time'.

Wanderers need to forget the death of their Chairman George Chamangwana who died at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre last Friday following an illness.

Be Forward Wanderers team manager Steven told Nyasa Times said they will try as much as possible to win and progress to the next stage up to the final and defend the cup.

"In that way, the soul of our Chairman will be at peace," said Madeira.

He added: "Mafco is a good side and cup games are always difficult more especially when you are defending champions but come Wednesday, we will do everything to progress".

"It is definitely not going to be an easy match. We beat them 3-0 in the League so they will try to revenge. But our target is to win the Wednesday game, We must win," he said.

Asked on whether the absence of suspended right back Stanely Sanudi will affect the Nomads performance, Madeira said they will not cry over the pint-sized talented leftback but strategize on winning the game.

"We are not going to talk about the absence of Sanudi but focusahead.We have a deep squad and no need to press the panic button," he said.

Team captain Franci sMulimbika said the Nomads are determined to win the game against Mafco because their mission is to defend the cup.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Barracks and Red Lions are the only teams that already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Carlsberg Cup. The Peoples Team beat Kamuzu Barracks 5-4 in post match penalties, while Moyale Barracks defeated Dwangwa 4-0. Red Lions ousted Silver Strikers with 1-0 goal margin in Balaka.