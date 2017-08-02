South Africa: ANC Shocked After MP Dies in Western Cape Crash

The ANC has expressed shock over the death of one its MPs - and the serious injury of three others - in a crash during an oversight visit to Paarl on Wednesday.

"One of our ANC MPs tragically lost their life, while the other three MPs - Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC, Ian Ollis of the DA, and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM - sustained injuries. The three members are currently receiving care at the Paarl Medi-Clinic," the party said.

The MPs had been part of a delegation from Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the accident occurred near Wemmershoek, between Franschhoek and Paarl. The MPs had been travelling in a Hyundai H1.

Parliament spokesperson Molotho Mothapo said that one of the MPs had died at the scene and that three others had been seriously injured.

The committee had begun a week of oversight visits in the Western Cape on Monday.

The MPs were scheduled to meet education officials, the provincial education portfolio committee and organised labour, as well as visit several schools.

They visited the Langa Secondary School on Monday and the Siviwe School of Skills in Gugulethu on Tuesday.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude would travel to Paarl to identify the MP who was killed. The MP's name would not be released until Dlakude had spoken to the family. She would also visit the injured MPs.

The ANC is still mourning the death of another of its MPs, Trevor Bonhomme, who died on Saturday, July 29, after a long illness.

"We wish those in hospital a speedy recovery. This is indeed a very painful time for the ANC Parliamentary Caucus," the party said.

