After missing on the champions' podium for a while former captain for Lilongwe GolfClub's (LGC) golfsection Charles Mvula was back in the limelight on Saturday, when he won the FDH Bank golf tournament played at the club's 18-holegolf course.

A man of his own golf swing, Mvula came out top in a field of 100 golfers after counting out Thakor Sanjay and Sung Pil Young on 39 points.

"I had a bad start, scoring only 11 points in the first seven holes but after scoring three points in the eighth hole, I followed up with three birdies in holes 9, 10 and 11. That's when I knew that it was my day and it turned out to be," said Mvula, who played a challenging 9 handicap.

Sanjay settled for the second position after counting out Cho to the third position.

Veteran golfer Clement Chilingulo had a field day, claiming the prize for the best senior golfer (golfers above 55 years of age), the nearest the pin and hitting a hole-in-one.

Fortune Lee was the ladies champion with 36 points to her credit trailed by Evelyn Bailey on 35. The ladies' longest driver was Ekari Mvula while teenage girl Debora Lazaro, who had the best score of the day (43 points) won the prize for the best junior golfer.

Speaking when presenting the prizes, FDH's managing director Eric Ouattara hailed all the golfers for patronising the event.

"We applaud all the golfers who spared their time to participate in the tournament. The most important thing to us was your participation and we have fulfilled our objective of interacting with you in a relaxed environment.

"We are going to sponsor another tournament here next year and we will also reach out to Mzuzu and Nchalo golf clubs," said Quattara, who also made a donation of K300,000 for maintenance of the golf course.