South Africa: DA Deeply Saddened By Basic Education Committee Crash

press release

The DA was shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the awful crash in which members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee were involved this morning.

The DA wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the MP who passed away.

We join them in mourning their loss and wish them strength during this difficult time.

We further extend our best wishes to the three other members of the committee who were injured in the crash and who are receiving urgent medical attention. We trust that they will make a speedy recovery.

John Steenhuisen MP

Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance