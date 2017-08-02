2 August 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Deeply Saddened By Basic Education Committee Crash

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Political Parties React to the Fatal Accident Involving MP's
press release By John Steenhuisen MP

The DA was shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the awful crash in which members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee were involved this morning.

The DA wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the MP who passed away.

We join them in mourning their loss and wish them strength during this difficult time.

We further extend our best wishes to the three other members of the committee who were injured in the crash and who are receiving urgent medical attention. We trust that they will make a speedy recovery.

John Steenhuisen MP

Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance

More on This

Four MPs Involved in Car Accident

One Member of Parliament (MP) has died in a car accident while three other MPs were seriously injured on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.