President Robert Mugabe has ordered the reinstatement of more than 2000 Zanu PF youths who were struck off the government payroll following an audit report which unearthed the existence of ghost workers.

This was despite the fact that the government was struggling to pay its workers on time.

The youths were part of the more than 75 000 ghost workers who were exposed by the payroll and skills audit carried out by Ernst and Young in 2011 as government tried to deal with a ballooning pay bill, which was taking almost 80 percent of its budget.

Mugabe, speaking at a youth interface rally in Chinhoyi at the weekend, ordered that the youths, most of them graduates of the Border Gezi National Youth Training Centre, be reinstated, arguing that cabinet had not okayed the "retrenchments".

"Zvino ndonzwa kuti mayouth amwe anga arikuhurumende achiita basa varikunzi vachadzingwa. "Hatina kumboudzwa isu nyaya dzacho and we don't accept things like that. (Now I hear that some youths who were working in government were fired. We were not told about it," Mugabe said.

He added, "Please, reinstate those youths. We never, never agreed on the issue of expelling so many youths, 2 000 of them. Saka, whether it is the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of Labour, please stop it."

Mugabe said the economy was recovering and it was not the right time for the youths to be expelled.

Zanu PF Youth Secretary, Kudzai Chipanga, in turn said the youths were serving a purpose, without elaborating what purpose they were serving.

"This is the time we are expecting more employment opportunities as youths, not retrenchment of any sort," he said.

However, most of the affected youths, who were on the payroll, were used by the ruling party for its violent campaigns in the past elections and were being rewarded for their role.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President, Peter Mutasa said while ordinarily the labour body vigorously defended the protection of employment, it felt it was in its interest to save the nation's scarce resources by weeding out identified ghost workers from the government payroll.

He said the ZCTU was against the use of state resources for political party activities, adding it was unfortunate that the ruling party conflated its operations with that of the state.

The ZCTU boss said the pronouncement by President Mugabe was testimony that the ruling elite's objectives were given preference over the development and progress of the nation.

Mutasa said it was embarrassing that ministers who attempted to carry out their role for the good of the nation were being called to order by party activists.

"At times you even feel sorry for the Ministers who are embarrassed each time they attempt to carry out their role for the good of the nation only to be called to order by party activists.

This country is in a big crisis and the cabinet even approved the civil service audit whose results indicate that there are many such youth officers who are idle and redundant but on the government payroll," he said.

Mutasa said there were a number of such youths who were gobbling in excess of $20 million per annum.

"Every one of us is forced to carry this huge cost for the advancement of the ruling elite's political ends. Furthermore, this is money that can make a huge difference in social service provision such as health, education and sanitation," he said.