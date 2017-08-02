Malawi's governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been embroiled in a scandal of siphoning millions of kwacha from Blantyre, Mzuzu and other district councils for its Blue Night fundraising dinner and dance which took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The Councils which are already struggling with finances were asked to donate to the Blue Night fundraising event of DPP.

DPP vice president for centre, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, said donations which they party received were made voluntary and could not disclose all "well-wishers."

But reports have emerged that Ntaba refused a cheque of K2.5 million which was given by Blantyre City Council , saying the amount was manifestly inadequate and had to let Council officials write another cheque of K5 million.

Mzuzu City Council reportedly paid K3.5 million towards Blue Night fundraising dinner.

However, on Tuesday, Mzuzu City Council denied that it contributed, saying the council communicated to the organising committee that it will not afford to contribute any amount as they were passing through financial constraints.

Reports indicate that Mzuzu Council funded six councillors who represented the council K90, 000 each for their accommodation and allowances.

Mzuzu City Council reportedly bought a table at K3.5 million during the event and gave the six councillors K30, 000 each as their allowance and K60, 000 each for accommodation.

Spokesman for Mzuzu City council, Karen Msiska said the council only gave the councillors K29, 500 each as their accommodation allowance for two days.

"As a council we only sent six councillors out of 15 drawn from different parties represented in the chamber and most of them are in a fundraising team of MCC which is helping to set up to widen its revenue sources.

"Apart from these councillors, six officers including two drivers accompanied the councillors and these officials got their allowances according to their grades; it was not uniform," he said.

The City Council is on record that it is passing through tough times financially as some workers have not been paid their salaries since last month.