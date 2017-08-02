1 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Parallel Minibus Owners Association Registered

By Green Muheya

Minibus Operators Association has been registered as a parallel grouping to the already exisiting Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam), accusing it of being run as a personal entity with lack of accountability.

But MOAM secretary general Coxley Kamange said the allegations are baseless.

Kamange said the news association which has over 30 members has a right to freedom of association.

"There is freedom of association. So it is fine for other to join a different group or let alone form it," said Kamange.

But he bemoaned the new association for talking ill of MOAM.

"Let them run their organisation but they should stop defaming us," he said. Pacharo Nkhwazi of Minibus Operators Association said they want to promote growth of the minibus business.

