2 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: You Won't Believe What Comedian Eric Omondi Did to Esther Passaris

Photo: Nairobi News
Comedian Eric Omondi on stage with Nairobi women representative candidate Esther Passaris during the Untamed comedy show.
By Boniface Nyaga

ODM’s Nairobi women representative candidate Esther Passaris is probably the hottest thing on the campaign trail right now and everyone wants a piece of her.

Just the other day, controversial Capital FM producer Joe Muchiri photoshopped himself with Passaris.

Comedian Eric Omondi didn’t have to resort to such desperate measures because Passaris actually showed up for the 10 t h edition of Untamed comedy show.

Nonetheless, Omondi didn’t waste the opportunity and pulled a first one on the stunning politician.

He began his set by throwing lines at the super hot politician  famous for her Adopt A Light street lighting initiative asking her to adopt him.

Right in the middle of his one man show, Omondi challenged Passaris to give him cash in public after claiming politicians always hide while dishing cash.To his surprise Ms Passaris strutted to the stage and handed him a Sh1,000 note.

Omondi went on to deliver a rib cracking performance before a packed crowd that had showed up for the show.

