Cameroon: Douala - Rehabilitation On Course

The vast site envisaged concerns the Reunification stadium and the training sites.

As 2019 approach, government is working tooth and nail to live up to expectation with the exigencies of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the male category. With CAF's decision moving the competing teams from 16 to 24, the country needs more stadia for the tournament. There seem to be concerted efforts in the preparation in the economic capital, Douala, to meet set date.

Three stadia under rehabilitation are due to be ready before the continental football jamboree.

These include the Reunification Stadium, Mbappé Léppé Stadium and Mojas Stadium. Their current state, experts say, requires some works to live up to the CAF and FIFA standards.

Renovation of the Reunification Stadium including training grounds is going on. Works related to the rehabilitation of the playground are on course. There is refurbishing of the seating space and rehabilitation of the turf and the athletics tracks of the stadium which will soon be considered. The main structure, the seats, the stand, the lamps, the functional and equipment rooms as well as the football field are visible. Works out of the structure as well as electricity and potable water supply are still to

get the edifice fully ready. The optimism of local officials and some football fans was reinforced after a mission of Canadian experts visited the stadium July 11. On the occasion, Benjamin Yakana, director of the South Atlantic Corporation, involved in the renovation project, said: "In the coming weeks, work will begin ". It should be added that there is provision for the construction of an annex stadium.

Located in Douala's heartbeat neighbourhood, Akwa, the stadium is hub for regular sports and cultural activities. The infrastructure, like that of Bonamoussadi, will serve as a training ground for the participating teams. It is due to undergo an overhaul including lawns, parking lots, etc. Various technical teams for the continental tournament has visited and inspected the structure. The team assessed the quality of its gallery, made of metal beams and certainly took noticed of the need to work on the drainage.

Civil engineering works at the Mojas Stadium in Bonamoussadi is another training ground of great importance. Easily accessed, the playing ground has a modest tribune and a sandy pitch. It will play a more modest, though not negligible role of hosting trainings during the AFCON. Rehabilitation work is yet to effectively begin.