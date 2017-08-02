CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has challenged his charges to bounce back from their rough patch and breathe life into their faltering Castle Lager Premiership campaign. The champions, who are battling demons, face a resurgent Chicken Inn at Luveve today as they continue to play catch-up to the rest of the teams in the top-flight league. The catch-up, which followed their exit from the Champions League, has not been a smooth ride with a number of factors, particularly player departures and injuries, affecting their rhythm.

But Chitembwe was pulling on a brave face after losing talented midfielder Ronald Chitiyo to Tunisian side CS Sfaxien, with the coach insisting they have the pedigree to find their touch again.

"For now I am just concentrating on the team, it's about the team, it's not about individuals. As long as we have the players that we have I am sure they should be able to take us through this game.

"We will try and do the best we can to try and get a result tomorrow (today). We have been on a low in recent weeks. But obviously we are in this situation and I am sure we are also capable of getting ourselves out of this situation.

"So we are looking forward to the game.

"It won't be easy, but we just have to take full responsibility and get a result that we want," said Chitembwe.

It has been a difficult domestic season for the reigning champions who are currently third from the bottom with 14 points from 12 games.

They have lost some players after their Champions League campaign where they made history by reaching the group stages for the first time.

Forward Abbas Amidu, who was outstanding after Chitembwe turned him into an out-and-out striker, has joined Egyptian side Smouha.

Influential left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai is set to join South African Premiership club Bloemfontein Celtic.

The club has also been battling with injuries to key players such as midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike, who Chitembwe indicated will be out for a while, and goalkeeper Edmore "Zikeeper" Sibanda.

And on Saturday captain Hardlife Zvirekwi was injured midway through the game against Harare City, but he is back with the team.

Zvirekwi had been a doubt against the Sunshine Boys, but decided to play on for the sake of his club.

"Hardy is okay, he is up and about. He was in training yesterday (Monday) and today. And today he was even playing and Eddie was in training yesterday (Monday) and today (yesterday) he didn't participate much, he hasn't yet fully recovered.

"But for Tafadzwa is out for a while so it's good to have Hardy back," said Chitembwe.

Chitembwe said the return of Steven Makatuka is also crucial for the team as they seek to find the winning formula that saw them claiming the championship last year.

However, as Chitembwe said this is not going to be an easy task with Chicken Inn aiming to remain among the leading pack in the championship race.

Coach Rahman Gumbo said they have to use home advantage and go for maximum points.

"We don't have much to say, we are just taking it like any other game, very seriously because right now is like the countdown to the final of the league, so every game counts.

"We are looking at getting points from every game.

"All our opponents are serious contenders, all participants in the Premier League, so we are not underrating anyone, we are taking every game seriously," said Gumbo.

Chicken Inn are third on the log table behind leaders Ngezi Platinum and second-placed FC Platinum.

A win today will see them shooting to the top.

Fixture

Today: Chicken Inn v Caps United (Luveve).