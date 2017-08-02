Nigeria Releases N50 Million for ANOCA Headquarters Project, to Pay Additional N314 Million

The government of Nigeria said it has released a sum of N50 million (USD138,888) so far for the construction of Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)'s headquarter so far.

Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung disclosed this while declaring the body's Executive Committee 52nd Ordinary Session open in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister who was represented by Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abdulrazak Salau also added that: "The total sum of N314 million (USD872,222) would be paid by the government to complete the project."

He said additional funds would be required to furnish the building once the project is completed.

"I can also assure you that the building will be ready for commissioning in due course."

The minister assured that the Nigerian government will always be ready to collaborate with the body at all times.

He said: "May I use this opportunity to call on the Executive Members to use their vast experience while holding forth these exalted position to ensure the interest of our continent is adequately and professionally protected."

ANOCA will be meeting till Thursday as it discusses issues concerning Africa's participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Intendant General President of the association, Lassana Palenfo who thanked the Nigerian government for its supports so far, said his administration will look at the possibilities of having more Games in the continent.

On his part, Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) President Habu Gumel said members will be discussing the development of sports in the continent and the strategy for Tokyo 2020.

"We have to participate and showcase Africa and make sure that the medals we get in 2020 are more than what we got in Rio in 2016," he said.