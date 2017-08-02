A Harare man murdered his girlfriend's aunt in cold blood in Whitecliff after she woke up to find that he had intruded into her house.

Philimon Chivangu, 22, appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande answering to murder charges.

He was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court and remanded to August 22 pending his trial.

Chivangu was nabbed after his girlfriend who resided with the deceased Betty Ranganai positively identified his clothes he left on the crime scene.

The incident occurred on July 24 this year when Chivangu armed himself with a knife and went to Ranganai place of residence.

He gained entry into the house by scaling the veranda wall before cutting a plastic roof and jumped into the corridor.

Court heard that Ranganai heard some movements and woke up.

She then left her bedroom and met Chivangu in the passage and she confronted him.

A scuffle ensued and Chivangu allegedly overpowered Ranganai before he strangled her with his hands.

It is alleged that he went on to draw the knife and slit Ranganai's throat.

She died on the spot and the accused stole blankets, clothes and a gas cylinder before he vanished into the darkness.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.