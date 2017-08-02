2 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Officials Told to Resolve Non-Payment of Contractors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko has ordered officials in his department to urgently resolve all complaints of non-payment of contractors.

These non-payment undermined the country's development objectives, the minister said.

"We will be perpetuating poverty and instability if we do not take deliberate steps to grow and develop contractors from historically marginalised groups. There is a relation between the pace of development and sustenance of society."

The minister was speaking with contractors during his regional visits in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The visits are aimed at mobilising stakeholders towards a shared goal and conscientiousness to develop South African society.

Minister Nhleko said that the country has to mobilise and coordinate resources towards meeting its overall objective to eradicate poverty, inequality and under-development while also being conscious about the need to remove impediments for small medium and micro enterprises to grow.

Responding to numerous complaints about degrading of emerging contractors by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), the Minister expressed confidence that the transformation programme that will be rolled out by the board responds adequately to the concerns of emerging contractors.

"A moratorium has been placed on downgrading. Further measures to deepen transformation within the construction industry will be communicated to stakeholders when the CIDB board embarks on its countrywide outreach programme," he added.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Contractors Forum, Sanisani Mkhize concurred with the Minister that Radical economic transformation requires a change of mind set and attitude from public servants.

"Contractors can no longer afford to wait for payments for over two years. The set-asides for historically marginalized contractors give us hope that real empowerment which has evaded us and benefitted big business is about to happen," Mkhize said.

South Africa

Mbeki, Mugabe in 'Private Talks'

Former president Thabo Mbeki reportedly held "private talks" with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, after he flew… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.