Cameroon: Star Building - Some 24 Staff Awarded Medals

Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang chaired the event on August 1, 2017.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 was a historic day in the working lives of 24 staff of the Prime Minister's Office who were awarded medals counting for the National Day 2017. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang chaired the ceremony at the Star Building that lasted for about 10 minutes.

The medal award ceremony was void of speeches but the voice of the Prime Minister was heard as each time he said, he was conferring the medal in the name of the President of the Republic. The medals were grouped in a descending order of importance under the Cameroon National Order of Valour, National Order of Cameroonian Merit and Medals of Merit of the Armed Forces. The highest medal was that of the Grand Officer of the Cameroon Order of Valour pinned on Momo Bernard. The second was the medal of the Officer of the Cameroon Order of Valour. Three staff were decorated with the medal of the Knight of the Cameroon Order of Valour.

Concerning the medals of the National Order of Cameroonian Merit, four staff were raised to the rank of the Officer of the National Order of Cameroonian Merit and five others to the rank of the Knight of the National Order of Cameroonian Merit. Officials of the Security Service of the Prime Minister's Office were also decorated. As such, 10 Gendarmes and Policemen were decorated with the Medals of Merit of the Armed Forces.

Though there were no dance groups to grace the occasion, the National Gendarmerie Band gave the animation befitting of the solemnity of the occasion. Immediately after the Prime Minister, his close aides and decorated staff immortalised the event in group photographs, family members and friends of the decorated staff took over the stage. They surged forward towards the main entrance to the Prime Minister's Office, hugged their decorated loved ones and handed bouquets of flowers to them. A host of photographers and cameramen were also present to immortalise the event.