Zimbabwe's top marathon runners left the country yesterday for the IAAF World Championships in London. The quartet of Cuthbert Nyasango, Millen Matende, Rutendo Nyahora and Fortunate Chidzivo are expected in London today. The championships are set to get underway on Friday and will end on August 13. They will be joined by United States-based Pardon Ndhlovu to complete the five-member team to represent the country in the men and women marathon on Sunday.

Nyasango, Matende and Ndhlovu will compete in the men's event.

Speaking to The Herald on Monday the pair of Matende and Chidzivo said they are hoping to do their best at the global meet.

Matende will be out to improve his time of 2hours 18minutes 23seconds which earned him the ticket to the championships.

"I am trying to run 2:15 or better, then target to get top 20 and top 10 and if it happens will be a bonus. My best time for marathon is 2hours 18minutes 23seconds which I ran in Cape Town last year in September.

"That's the one that made me qualify. My preparations were good, I didn't face any challenges. My qualification was confirmed early and that gave me enough time to prepare. I also managed to avoid injuries during my preparations, so I am expecting positive results.

"I have not competed in many marathons since I have been concentrating on the 21km and 10km. And that prepares you for the bigger race as well because you can work on your speed and improve on mileage.

"When I qualified I was really excited," said Matende.

Chidzivo is also optimistic ahead of her maiden appearance at the World Championships.

"I have been working with my training partner Bertha Chikanga and I think I am ready. I think it's going to be a great experience, it's my first time at that level of competition and I am looking forward to this," said Chidzivo.

As part of her build-up to the meet she spent three months in Ethiopia, China and Malaysia training this year.

The team will be led by National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe director of coaching, talent identification and development Lisimati Phakamile.