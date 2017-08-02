The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has embarked on an outreach project aimed at serving and educating the deaf and blind communities on tax compliance.

With Tax Season 2017 having opened in July, the purpose of the outreach project is for the SARS Language Unit to equip the deaf and blind communities with skills and knowledge on requirements to submit tax returns.

The revenue service had already started assisting the deaf and blind at the inaugural rollout of its initiative at Ekurhuleni School for the Deaf in Johannesburg last week Thursday.

The rollout will continue at various SARS branches in cities and towns around the country, and it will take place at specific target schools that cater for the deaf and blind in selected communities in all the regions.

"This service will also be extended to other members of the community where they will be serviced at a specific branch."

"The public is invited to disseminate the message to all the deaf and blind in the respective communities to visit the SARS branches to afford deaf and blind taxpayers an opportunity to attend to their tax affairs in the language of their choice," said the revenue service on Tuesday.