The Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene led war veterans faction leader, George Mlala has said the executive led by Christopher Mutsvangwa should stop masquerading as the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) as they were expelled from Zanu PF.

Mlala said ZNLWA was an affiliate of the ruling party and that the association was enshrined in the Zanu PF constitution.

He said it was absurd for Mutsvangwa and his group continued to say they were the association's leaders when they were not in the ruling party.

"It is confusing to say we are not leaders of the association,"Mlala told journalists in Gweru on Monday.

"To say those who are not in Zanu PF are leaders of the association is confusing and actually absurd. They lead an association using which ticket, so they should name their movement, which is not part of ZNLWVA."

Although the Mutsvangwa led executive has been recognised by the courts as bona fide, the Chimene faction insists they are in charge of ZNLWVA.

Mlala's faction called the press conference to counter the one made last Wednesday by ZNLWVA secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, in which he (Matemadanda) said Mugabe could hid his wife's call to appoint a successor as Zimbabwe was not a dynasty.

Matemadanda said all citizens should rise against the Mugabe dynasty.

Mlala said the statements made by Matemadanda were tantamount to staging a coup.

"Those trained in military know that such language translates into a coup and so those of us in the (war veterans) association affiliated to Zanu PF we are saying this is a national security threat," said Mlala.

Mlala said the Mutsvangwa led executive had no business in calling for the arrest of first lady, Grace Mugabe, after the latter had challenged her husband to name a successor since they were not in Zanu PF.

"Dr Amai Grace Mugabe issued her statements in her capacity as the leader of the Women's League in Zanu PF and she has that constitutional right from the party," he said.

Mlala said those outside Zanu PF could not speak on behalf of the party.