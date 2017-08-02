South Africa: North West to Fast Track Service Delivery

North West MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe, has lobbied MMCs across the province, particularly those responsible for community safety and infrastructure, to fast track service delivery.

MEC Gaolaolwe recently held one-day sessions with Members of Mayoral Committees (MMCs) to discuss progress made thus far in resolving the recent infrastructure, water and sanitation challenges, and also to chart a way forward in dealing with shoddy work by some housing contractors.

She reminded the MMCs that it cannot be left to government alone to improve the peoples' lives, as this is a shared responsibility, which requires the assistance of the formation of effective ward committees that will serve as a mouth piece between government and communities.

"It is therefore your responsibility to take informed decisions during council meetings that will benefit the community that you live in," said MEC Gaolaolwe.

She also called on councillors to continuously monitor the mushrooming of informal settlements, as it hinders the department's plan to provide basic services.