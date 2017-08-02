A scramble for properties belonging to the broke Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T looms, with creditors jostling to attach the party's buildings housing provincial offices and other movables to recover a debt running into millions of dollars.

At least 28 former workers have since won their labour cases against MDC-T and obtained arbitral awards to be paid their outstanding salaries and damages to the tune of $1,1 million, while several other creditors are also claiming their shares from the almost finished "cake".

This followed the recent attachment of all movable property and the literal shut-down of the cash-strapped opposition party's headquarters at Harvest House to recover $108 000 the party owes to a former employee Ms Sally Dura.

Some former employees who spoke to The Herald on condition of anonymity said they were now going for immovable properties owned by MDC-T in the provinces.

"Nothing is left for us at Harvest House after the building was swept clean by Ms Dura last week.

"We have no option but to move to the provinces and instruct the Sheriff to attach buildings that we know are owned by the party, which houses MDC-T's provincial offices," said the former employee. Another worker said he was targeting the party's vehicles that were roaming the streets and other movable properties.

"The party still has cars and we know where they are hidden. Some are even seen roaming the streets," said the source.

Former MDC-T director-general Dr Toendepi Shonhe and 14 others were awarded varying amounts of money when they appeared before an independent arbitrator Ms Nyaradzo Shumba last year.

Three of them -- Dr Shonhe, Ms Dura and Mr Bramston Gwena -- have since registered their awards at the High Court, while the applications of 13 others were still pending before the court.

Dr Shonhe was awarded $264 444, Ms Dura $108 951, Mr Tafadzwa Chakanyuka $67 118, Mr Wilson Box $33 600, Mr Geraldine Sibanda $54 518, Mr Lawrence Paganga $42 000, Ms Memory Sithole $25 200, Mr Aleck Tabe $25 200, Mr Malvern Chadamoyo $10 920, Mr Godwin Muchihwa $10 920, Mr Bramston Gwena $10 140 and Mr Clever Rambanepasi $12 600.

Another group of 13 former security officers and other employees got an arbitral award before independent arbitrator Mr D Mudzengi for nearly $500 000.

Mr Hadson Mavangira was awarded $48 260, Edith Mashaire $48 260, Munoda Gore $38 440, Tichareva Masamba $38 440, Charles Chikomba $38 440, Maud Manhanga $10 840, Yanceuma Chikopo $38 440, Nhamo Mushure $38 440, Timitia Dziva $38 440, Joseph Mutongoreya $38 440, Paul Goba $38 440, Simon Madongi $38 440 and Tendai Medzani $38 440.

Meanwhile, Mr Tsvangirai's homeboy, Mr Moreprecision Muzadzi recently filed summons at the High Court claiming a total $80 000 from MDC-T.He argues that $50 000 was for the violence perpetrated on him by MDC-T security details after he demanded his dues from Mr Tsvangirai at his Highlands residence.

Mr Muzadzi, in the summons, accused Mr Tsvangirai of reneging on his pledge to pay him with a Nissan NP200 and $7 800 after he played the emissary role. He cited Mr Tsvangirai, his brother Manatsa and MDC-T deputy national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi as respondents.

Mr Muzadzi, in his suit against the MDC-T leadership, said Tsvangirai, his brother and Mr Komichi agreed to engage him to negotiate with opposition party leaders not to contest the 2013 harmonised polls and instead throw their weight behind Mr Tsvangirai.

Mr Muzadzi said they held a series of meetings with several Western embassies towards the attainment of the goal of one presidential candidate.

"Plaintiff and his partner, Mr Mukwazhe, succeeded in this project they code-named One Zimbabwe, working hand in hand with Mr Manatsa and Mr Komichi," read the papers by Mr Muzadzi.

After a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Mr Tsvangirai and fellow opposition parties, Mr Muzadzi said he was then asked to submit a bill which he duly did.

He argues that the politicians never paid him for the services.