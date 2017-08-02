2 August 2017

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Auditing Commission Dissociates Itself From Damaging Report on Oil Sector

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) refutes recent newspaper reports referencing it as the source of an “audit document” released by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI).

The newspapers attributed their reports to the Sustainable Development Institute, which claimed it had obtained the “audit documents” from the General Auditing Commission alleging gross misspending of Chevron Social Development Funds by the National Oil Company of Liberia and the Robert A. Sirleaf Foundation.

The GAC is not aware of the document referenced in the SDI Report and has not conducted audit of NOCAL during the 2015/2016 fiscal year as claimed by the SDI.

The Commission wishes to inform media institutions and the general public that anyone interested in obtaining information about its works should contact the Communication Unit as well as the website of the Commission when doubtful about any information on audit reports or the operations of the GAC.

