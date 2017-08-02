2 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: ARC Drivers Head to Tanzania for Oryx Energy Rally

By Jejje Muhinde

Over 25 crews will contest for points in the Oryx Energy Rally, which is the fifth round of the African Rally Championship (ARC). It is scheduled for August 4-6 in Bagamoyo, Tanzania.

According to the organisers, Automobile Association of Tanzania, the confirmed crews are from Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and Uganda. No Rwandan driver has entered for the three-day rally.

Some of the drivers who will be targeting APR points include; Manvir Baryna (Kenya), Jaspreet Chatthe (Kenya), Muna Singh (Zambia), Christakis Fitidis (Uganda), Leroy Gomes (Zambia), Kleeven Gomes (Zambia), Gurpal Sandhu(Tanzania), Dharam Pandya (Tanzania) and Randeep Singh (Tanzania).

After four rounds, Manvir Baryan leads the ARC standings with 40 points, two points ahead of Zambia's Leroy Gomes in second place.

Baryan and co-driver Drew Sturrock will be making their debut in the Oryx Energy Rally in their Skoda Fabia R5.

Tanzanian champion Gurpal Sandhu, navigated by James Mwangi in their Evo X, will also be targeting a podium finish as they aim to successfully retain the Tanzania National Rally Championship.

