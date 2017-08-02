Africa: No Country in the World Meets Breastfeeding Recommendation - Unicef

No country in the world fully meets recommended standards for breastfeeding, a new report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Global Breastfeeding Collective revealed.

The Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, which evaluated 194 nations, found that only 40 per cent of children younger than six months are breastfed exclusively (given nothing but breast milk) and only 23 countries have exclusive breastfeeding rates above 60 per cent.

Evidence shows that breastfeeding has cognitive and health benefits for both infants and their mothers.

It is especially critical during the first six months of life, helping prevent diarrhea and pneumonia, two major causes of death in infants.

Mothers who breastfeed have a reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer, two leading causes of death among women.

Director General, WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that, breastfeeding gives babies the best possible start in life while adding that breast milk works like a baby's first vaccine, protecting infants from potentially deadly diseases and giving them all the nourishment they need to survive and thrive.

The scorecard was released at the start of World Breastfeeding Week alongside a new analysis demonstrating that an annual investment of only US$4.70 per newborn is required to increase the global rate of exclusive breastfeeding among children under six months to 50 per cent by 2025.

"The investment case for breastfeeding suggests that meeting this target could save the lives of 520,000 children under the age of five and potentially generates US$300 billion in economic gains over 10 years, as a result of reduced illness and health care costs and increased productivity."

UNICEF executive director Anthony Lake also stated that breastfeeding is one of the most effective and cost effective investments nations can make in the health of their youngest members and the future health of their economies and societies.

"By failing to invest in breastfeeding, we are failing mothers and their babies and paying a double price: in lost lives and in lost opportunity," he said.