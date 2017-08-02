2 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: AU Asks Kenya to Protect Electoral Staff After Msando's Killing

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat says he has learnt with shock the killing of Christopher Msando, the ICT Manager at the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He has urged the Government of Kenya to provide adequate protection for all electoral stakeholders to guarantee the security and integrity of the electoral process.

"I condemn this senseless act in the strongest terms and call on the Kenyan authorities to conduct a full investigation into the murder and bring those responsible to justice. I extend my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased as well as the management and staff of IEBC," he said.

Mahamat further urged parties, candidates and their supporters to refrain from all acts of violence and intimidation that could derail the peaceful conduct of the 2017 elections.

"Kenyans deserve free, fair and credible elections," he said.

Having been aware of the significant role that the late Msando played in ensuring credible elections, the AUC Chairperson called on the IEBC and Kenyan authorities to take the immediate necessary measures to ensure that his death does not impact negatively on the elections.

