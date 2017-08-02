Kenya: Odinga Most Searched Presidential Candidate on Google in Last 7 Days

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is the most searched presidential candidate on Google with 59 per cent followed by President Uhuru Kenyatta with 41 per cent.
Five days away, here's what's trending Google wise on the Kenyan General Election.
Trending queries on the Kenyan Elections
1. IEBC ICT Manager
2. Chris Musando
3. Moses Kuria
4. Uhuru in Kisii
5. Raila in Nakuru
Trending queries on Uhuru Kenyatta
1. Uhuru in Kisii
2. Uhuru Kenyatta Facebook live
3. Uhuru Kenyatta accident
4. President Uhuru motorcade
5. Uhuru in Bomet
Trending queries on Raila Odinga
1. Raila in Nakuru
2. Will Uhuru hand over power to Raila
3. Raila on Musando
4. Raila arrested