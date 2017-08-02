Kenya: Duo Pick Valuable Lessons at World Championship

Kenya's debut at the FIVB Beach women world championships ultimately proved a valuable exposure outing, with the national team struggling to compete against seasoned sides.

Youthful duo Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too represented team Kenya in this international engagement at the Danube Island in Vienna.

They suffered early elimination from the 48-team tournament, finishing 37th, and having lost all their group matches to Brazil, Netherlands and Canada, without winning a single set.

Makokha, who is attached to league champions Kenya Pipeline, summarised this trip as an experience-sapping venture.

"Here at the World Championships," she said after the loss in the final match against Canada, "We are getting more experience and skills to prepare and become better for the next time. We only played our first competitive match last year."

Makokha and her teammate lost their opening engagement 2-0 (21-7, 21-8) to Brazilian duo Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Lisboa last Saturday.

They also succumbed to a similar sets defeat of 21-5, 21-7 to Netherlands' Madelin Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel in the proceeding assignment.

Canada's Julie Gordon and Camille Saxton also proved too good for the Kenyan ladies, emerging 21-9, 21-10 victors in both teams final contest.

"Going forward, the plan is to start a beach volleyball league with games preferably played at the Coast and Kisumu, and then market it as a sports tourist attraction. That will help us perform better next time," Kenya's team manager come KVF secretary general Ben Juma told Nation Sport.

The team is expected back in the country on Thursday.