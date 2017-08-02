Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Threatens Pro-Nasa Chiefs

President Kenyatta has threatened to punish chiefs working with the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Mr Kenyatta on Wednesday said his administration had not only given the members of provincial admiration a lifeline but also boosted their positons.

"You should appreciate that the allowances you are drawing and the motorcycles you ride are properties of Jubilee," he said during Jubilee campaign in Makueni.

"The others had sidelined you."

He was referring to opposition leaders' push to have provincial administration scrapped after the adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

The Raila Odinga-led camp wanted chiefs, their assistants, district officers, district commissioners and provincial commissioners sent home, saying they were an "unnecessary duplication" and "a threat to devolution".

The three last posts have since been renamed deputy county commissioner, county commissioner and regional coordinator, respectively.

Mr Odinga has also changed his tune and has been courting the administrators in Nasa campaigns countrywide.

Mr Kenyatta threatened to take action against pro-Nasa chiefs if he wins the August 8 General Election.

"We know what you are doing and we shall deal with you after the elections," he said.

His threats come amid a clash between Jubilee and the opposition of use of state officers and resources in campaigns.

Mr Odinga's camp has accused Jubilee of using State officers and resources to hunt votes, and scheme how to deny Nasa victory.

