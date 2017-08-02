Botswana: Amos Leads Botswana Team to Worlds

The 2012 London Olympics 800m silver medallist Nijel Amos headlines a 13 man Botswana team for the IAAF World Championships in London.

The team has been in camp in UK for the past two weeks and is raring to go.

Others in the team include Isaac Makwala, Baboloki Thebe, Amantle Montsho, Karabo Sibanda, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Boitumelo Masilo, Gaone Leaname Maotoanong, Lydia Jele, Goitseone Seleka, Galefele Moroko, Oarabile Babolai and Christine Botlogetswe.

Most of the team has been competing in this season's IAAF Diamond League and have done well, and go into the World Championships in top form.

After having a bad start to the season, falling in his first race, Amos has won all his subsequent races in the lead up to the World Championships, once again raiding his hand as a favourite for the 800metres race, where he will face stiff competition from East African rivals.

Amos says the team has prepared well and will give their best.

Isaac Makwala has also been burning the tracks around the world, recording personal best times in both the 400m and 200metres races. He is expected to give South African Wayde Van Nierkek a run for his money.

Former World Champion Amantle Montsho is back in action and raring to go. After serving a suspension, Montsho has come back and has hit top form, as she looks to return to the great heights of yesteryears when she won the World Championship.

The 4 by 400m men's team has also been in great form and is expected among the podium spots.