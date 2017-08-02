Rwanda: Casa Mbungo is New SC Kiyovu Head Coach

Former Azam Rwanda Premier League side Sports Club Kiyovu have hired Andre Casa Mbungo as their new head coach, according to the club Secretary General and Spokesperson, Omar Munyengabe.

The former AS Kigali, Police and Sunrise FC coach replaced Aloys Kanamugire on a two-year deal, and will be assisted by Djabir Mutarambirwa. Casa Mbungo returns to Kiyovu for a second spell having been their coach in 2005.

SC Kiyovu were relegated last season for the first time in their 53-year history. They began preseason training on Monday and will go for a break on Thursday before regrouping on August 12 to prepare for life in the second division.

The 48-year-old was in charge of Sunrise FC but was not offered a contract extension after the initial six-month deal expired at the end of last season.

Munyengabe added, "We believe Casa Mbungo will bring the winning mentality back to the team. He is a coach who knows Rwandan football very well and, hopefully, he will help the team return to the first division at the first attempt."

Mbungo's track record includes winning two Peace Cup titles with two different clubs, first with AS Kigali in 2013, before repeating the feat with Police FC in 2015.

Kiyovu will have a mountain to climb to realise their hope of an immediate return to the topflight league after they were drawn in a tough group in the second division, which is scheduled to start in October.

The Mumena-based side were drawn in group B along with SEC Academy, Rugende, Heroes, La Jeunesse, Intare FC, AS Muhanga, UR, United Stars, Hope FC, and Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle.