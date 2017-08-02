Burundi: Amstel Beer Consumers and Sellers Complain About Its Shortage

There is a shortage of Amstel beer 65 cl. Consumers complain and suspect its withdrawal from the market. However, Brarudi, the Burundi brewery company, says the scarcity of that beer is due to its high consumption these days.

"We were told to give back the empty bottles of Amstel 65cl and only sell the 50cl Amstel beer", says a Brarudi Strategic sale depot owner in Nyakabiga area, centre of the capital Bujumbura.

Some suspect that Brarudi wants to prioritize exportation. "There has been Amstel 65 cl shortage since last week. We receive other drinks except that beer. It's said that Brarudi wants to withdraw this alcoholic drink on the local market and sell it outside the country. This is a very big loss as some of our customers who cannot find this type of drink go elsewhere to look for it", says a bar owner in Bujumbura city.

This lack of this particular drink does not go down well with some people. "It is the only drink I was accustomed to taking. I will be obliged to drink water. I beg the brewery company to bring it back", says a man met in Nyakabiga.

In a press release issued on 1 August, Brarudi management has said there is no change inside the company: "There is no major change about our exportation. Although we need foreign currency, our local customers are our priority. "

Brarudi says that the shortage is due to the current high consumption of its products. "We observe that there is high consumption of Brarudi products. There is a 'banana bunchy top' virus that has attacked banana plantations causing shortage of traditional beer. Currently, people have resumed frequenting bars in large numbers and there are many social events", says Brarudi in a press release, adding that its tariffs remain unchanged .