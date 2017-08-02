Sudan-Russia Talks On Development of Strategic Partnership to Be Held in Moscow

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Russian Political Consultation Committee will convene during August 3-5 where Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Atal-Mannan Bakheet will preside over the Sudanese side and The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and the Russian President's Special Envoy for Middle East and Africa will chair the side of Russia.

The meeting will review progress made in bilateral relations in political, economic, cultural and scientific domains, enhancement of cooperation and coordination at regional and international forums, exchange of visits by high-profile officials, development of strategic partnership and regional issues of mutual concern.

The Minister of State will meet on the fringes of the talks with a number of Russian MPs, senior officials, and business and media men.