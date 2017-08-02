Sudan: Al-Bashir Chairs Meeting of Defense and National Security Council

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al- Bashir has chaired, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace the meeting of the council of defense and national security which was devoted to define the importance of the Red Sea as it relates to security, trade movement, navigation, and the sea military deployment and imposition of influence and the resulting threats.

The Minister of the Presidency, the rapporteur of the council, Dr. Fadul Abulla Fadul, noted in press statement that the meeting has discussed ways for the security and defense and the development of the Sudanese coasts in all the economic fields including tourism, fisheries, and the mineral wealth.

The council's rapporteur indicated that the councils periodic meetings are devoted for the deliberation over the issues of the hour, and its recommendations focus on service of the homeland issues and the citizen, pointing out that the coming meetings will tackle a number of issues directly related to national security and how to develop the required solutions on all levels.

It is worth noting that the meetings of the former National Defense and Security Council have contributed to the success of various initiatives and the resolution of the problems. Meanwhile, the Council is expected to continue its contributions in the various issues according to an ambitious plan based on the healthy atmosphere that has resulted from the formation of the national reconciliation government in the country.