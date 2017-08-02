Sudan: Minister of State At Federal Government Chamber Meets Minister for Welfare in Sennar State

Khartoum — The Minister of State at Federal Government Chamber, Maj. Gen. Omran Yahya met in his office, Wednesday, with Minister for Welfare and Social Security in Sennar State,Yousif Ramadan.
The meeting reviewed objectives of the State Reform Program, especially the aspect relating to development of administrative work. The Minister of State called on citizens to carry out their duties for development and progress of the homeland. The Sennar State's Minister of Welfare commended efforts made by Ministry of Federal Government Chamber to support the States of Sudan.