Tanzania: Dar Ranks High in Global Economic Growth

TANZANIA's economic and investment performance has remained strong among African nations, emerging top in eastern African countries, the government has affirmed.

Addressing a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Chief Government Spokesperson and Director of Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas said Tanzania's economy is growing at an average rate of 7 per cent, the leading speed compared to other EAC nations.

"Despite the global economic crisis, Tanzania has continued to remain strong in economic growth, becoming the leading economy destination in Africa and the first in EAC," he said.

According to statistics, Tanzania is leading with 7 per cent economic growth rate, whereas Kenya stands at 6.4 per cent, Rwanda 6 per cent and Uganda 4.5 per cent. Dr Abbas said that the report by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IFM) also indicates strong economic growth in Tanzania.

He also noted that statistics by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and IFM affirms that Tanzania has sustained high economic growth.

"The strong growth is supported by reforms done in various development sectors, including health, energy and education sectors," he said, adding that the performance is also attributed by huge investments being initiated by the government and soaring collection of revenues.

Commenting on revenue collection, Dr Abbas said that the revenue collection has increased from 925bl/- in 2015 to 1.069tri/- in 2017, recording a 15 per cent increase per year.

In investment performance, Dr Abbas said that the Quantum Global Research reports indicate that Tanzania is ranked number eight in Africa and the first in EAC in investment drive.

In 2015, Tanzania was ranked 19 among African countries. In another development, Dr Abbas said that the country has recorded 224,738 new businesses compared to 7,277 closed since July 2015 to March 2017.

In the health sector, Dr Abbas noted that the government increased the ministry's budget to 1.077tr/- in 2017/18 from 796bl/- in 2015/16, saying that the increase of the budget has in turn seen the increase in budget for purchase of health equipment, including medicines from 30b/- in 2015/16 to 261b/- in 2017/18.

On the energy sector, he said, the government has initiated various projects, including the Kinyerezi One power plant generating 150MW with 30MW, some of it being used in Mtwara and Lindi.

He said the government was finalising the construction of Kinyerezi Two which is set to generate 240 MW.

He said that the performance is also driven by the education sector, whereby the government sends 18bl/- to schools every month to boost the education drive.

Meanwhile, Dr Abbas reiterated the need for the public to refrain from political propaganda and instead embark on serious investment for the betterment of the country.

He said the government intends to bring huge reforms in the country's development; therefore, it was wise for people to work and strongly support it instead of mocking the efforts.

"Those mocking the country's economy should stop and instead work to support the efforts ... their political propaganda are baseless, even when the records from international bodies such as IMF and World Bank state clearly that Tanzania's economy is sustained and strongly growing," he said.

He said the two financial governing bodies state that Tanzania stands out as the best example in economic performance in Africa.