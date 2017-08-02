Nigeria: Yahaya Bello Flags-Off Construction of Blocks of Classrooms

Lokoja — The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has flagged-off the construction of 240 blocks of classrooms in 80 primary schools across the 21 local government areas of the state under the GYB model primary schools programme.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony held at St. Luke Primary School , Adankolo, Lokoja the state capital, governor Bello said the project was designed to improve educational infrastructure for the poor and vulnerable children whose parents can not afford private schools .

According to him, "it is sad that the public education system in Nigeria has now become almost exclusively for children whose parents can not afford to send them to private schools. Private schools are necessary, but they should mainly fill gaps in the educational needs of society, rather than become the preferred choice as it is done in Nigeria today."

The governor who said the level of decay as a result of neglect of basic education by previous administrations made him to initiate the GYB model primary schools projects, added, "in my inaugural address on the January 27 , 2016, I promised that we would overhaul our educational system. The project is intended to further enhance the capacity of our public schools to deploy solutions for our society."

Earlier, the Chairman of State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs. Deborah Osetimehin said education is the only legacy any responsible government can offer to the society, adding that Governor Bello's quest to revamp education particularly the basic education, made his administration to take the sector top most in the five thematic area of the new direction blueprint of the present government.

"The 240 block of classrooms will go along with solar power that will make the schools the best in the country."

The SUBEB chairman who said the governor has been making conscious efforts to wipe out illiteracy in the state , pointed out that the project will remove the burden of heavy school fees on parents .

The Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area(LGA), Hon. Taufiq Isah appealed to the people of the state to always embrace the laudable projects initiated by the governor, saying that the education project will go a long way in benefiting children yet unborn.