Nigeria: Lagoon School Graduates 82

The Principal, Lagoon Secondary School, Lekki, Lagos, Ms Margaret Isebor has appealed to graduating students to make a difference in the society they find themselves and ensure they become greater, through achieving their set goals.

Isebor who gave this advise , recently, at the 2017 graduation ceremony of the school, said, "after six years of being here, today, you have developed into beautiful young ladies. So, go out there and make a difference and we will be proud of you."

She added; "we believe in you because you have Christ in you. You are nothing without God. Take Him along in all you do. Have a sound relationship with him because the best knowledge in life comes form God. You should know that we are not only particular about your education, but also about your spiritual lives."

A total of 82 female students graduated from the school. Some of the students expressed excitement about the period when they were in the school.

One of the graduands, Miss Olive Iwegbu, 17, who intends to study Accounting and Finance in the university, expressed joy saying, "It is finally over. It has been very long, coming from Ikeja to Lekki daily for six years, its no joke."

She described Lagoon school as one of the best in the country with very competitive status.

"The competition here is really tough; I must say. You have to study really hard and keep up with daily news report both local and international. This is a very big testimony after six years of intense and challenging studies within the walls of the school."

Some of the graduating students who did well in their academics, received laptops and cash prizes ranging from 30, 000 to N100,000 donated by parents. A science student, Miss Anjola Olutomilayo emerged overall best in Physics, Further Mathematics and Computer Science, got a cash prize of N100,000 prize and a laptop.