Ethiopia: Volunteers Playing Roles in Minimizing Traffic Accidents - Office

Volunteers engaged in traffic safety service are reducing accidents in the capital through raising pediatricians' awareness towards road traffic safety and minimizing traffic congestion, said Addis Ababa Traffic Police Office.

Office Public Relations Expert, Assistant Inspector Assefa Mezgebu, told The Ethiopian Herald the volunteers are raising the awareness level of the pedestrians regarding to the safest ways of crossing roads, and are highly facilitating smooth traffic flow which in turn reduces traffic accidents.

The volunteers are well trained about road rules and the basic strategies of safe traffic system. Consequently, they teach the public to walk safely in sideways, he said adding "their role is immense to minimize traffic accidents."

"There are a number of pedestrians who cross the road illegally and expose themselves to risks. In this regard the volunteers are educating pediatricians and are making them use the safest place to cross.

Nothing that in some congested areas pedestrians have shared the road with vehicles, the Assistant Inspector said " in these areas volunteers are doing their level best in facilitating safe traffic flow.

Assistant Inspector Assefa said if the activity of the students further sustain in over extended period of time rather than limited in rainy season, would have considerable benefits in minimizing traffic congestion, and road accidents.

Sajin Olana Beyene, member of Addis Ababa Traffic police on his part said some pedestrians usually do not cross the road using the zebra lines. Particularly, in the rainy season, the problem would be worsen. "Volunteers, in this regard, have significantly lowered the possibility of accident. And as far as my observation is concerned, I can say accident occurrence is at a lower stage at present."

Tariku Assefa, at his seventeen, is a grade 10 student. He is one of the volunteers who are deployed in 'the rainy season for various voluntary activities. he serves the pedestrians to cross the road safely.

"I am motivated to serve the public voluntarily due to my deep interest and get mental satisfaction out of it. I and my friends are serving the public through education, blood donation, green development and other humanitarian works in addition to the traffic service," Tariku expressed.

According to him, he has witnessed a car accident that happened at one moment around his place. "I bitterly remember a pregnant woman died of a car accident close to my living compound. That has pushed me and my friends to serve the public and contribute our share through filling the gap in the area."

He expressed that he and his friends are collaborating to the traffic service through teaching the public and managing the traffic flow.

There is a long way to go to bring attitudinal change in both drivers and pedestrians to create civilized traffic flow; as there are still people who preferred crossing roads out of Zebra crossing lines, he stated.

"We are engaged in voluntary service as this act is a sign of civilization," Tariku further mentioned

Israel Tesfaye is a grade nine student attending a voluntary service on traffic safety around General Wingate School. "Traffic accident is not a problem that risks selected individuals; but it is a day to day occurrence that everyone may face it. So I took part to discharge my civic responsibility."

The pedestrians are creating problems on themselves while crossing roads in an improper way. He stressed "We are advising the public to cross roads using Zebras to reduce accidents that are caused due to negligence."

Road accidents though are mainly caused by negligence of drivers, technical faults of vehicles, poor roads and fraudulent issuance of driving licenses, irresponsible flow of pedestrians is also aggravating it, the volunteers commented. "Hence, rules and penalties should be put in place to penalize misconducted pedestrians as well."

Studies indicate that poor road network; inadequate of knowledge on road traffic safety; mixed traffic flow system; poor legislation and failure of enforcement; conditions of vehicles; and absence of traffic accident compulsory insurance law have been identified as key determinants of road traffic accidents in Ethiopia.

According to latest report from African Press Agency (APA) traffic accidents have claimed the lives of over 16,000 people in Ethiopia over the past three years.

The report further noted that traffic accidents remain one of the main causes of human deaths in Ethiopia that requires government's and stakes intervention.

Although road traffic accidents are a major global public burdens, most of it occurs in low-and middle-income countries including Ethiopia.

The volunteers engaging in traffic service are among the 10.7 million youths deployed for summer voluntary work across the nation to help the society in the social, economic and community services.