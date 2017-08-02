Nigeria: Osinbajo Appoints Owasanoye ICPC Chairman

Abuja — The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, last night made some major appointments into key federal government's agencies.

He consequently, redeployed the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta, to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi.

In his place, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye was appointed as chairman with a renewable tenure of five years.

Owasanoye was part of the Prof. Itse Sagay-led Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption.

Also appointed as members of the ICPC are Dr. Grace N. Chinda, Okolo Titus M., Barr. Obiora Igwedebia, Mrs. Olubukola Balogun, Group Capt. Sam Ewang (rtd.), Justice Adamu Bello, Hannatu Mohammed and Abdullahi Maikano Saidu.

Others are Dr. Sa'ad Alanamu, Yahaya Umar Daud, Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki, Maimuna Aliyu while Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar would serve as secretary.

"The appointment of the chairman is for five years, while the tenure for all the members is four years. Also, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation," the statement added.

By the directive, Nta is now to proceed to the salaries, income and wages commission as a full-time commissioner. Other full time commissioners are Alhaji Dauda Yahaya, mni and Hon. Garba Musa Gulma.

Part time commissioners are Mr. Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani, Mr. Geoffery Yeilong, Prof. Ropo Shekoni and Ahmed Mahmud Gumel while the Permanent Secretary, (Establishment), Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) would serve as member.

Other members are Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Isa Aremu (NLC) and Mr. Chuma Nwankwo (NECA).

"The new appointments are for a period of five years. The Chairman of the commission is Chief Richard Egbule, while Mr. E. A. Thompson is the Secretary. Both were appointed in August 2014", the statement clarified. The government also appointed Siaka Isaiah Idoko ad Chairman/CEO Investment And Security Tribunal while Jude I. Udunni, Mr. Nosa Osemwengie, Abubakar A. Ahmad, and Albert L. Otesile would serve as full-time members. Part time members are Emeka Madubuike, Kasumi Garba Kurfi, Edward O. Ajayi, Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor and Mamman Bukar Zargana. For the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, the government appointed Mr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah as Director-General.

"This appointment is also subject to Senate confirmation," the statement added.

In another development, "the acting president, with powers conferred on the President by Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 has approved the setting up of a Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property. "The Chairman of the Panel is Chief Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution. Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran is the Secretary to the panel."