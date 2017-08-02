Liberia: 'Liberia Deserves Better'

The political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) has said Liberians deserve a better country. Mr. Alexander Cummings said Liberia it was regrettable that Liberia as the oldest country in Africa that turned 170 years on July 26 this year still remains one of the least developed countries on the African Continent.

The ANC Standard-bearer spoke to a cross session of citizens of Nimba County Electoral District 4 in Gbor Korsan on July 26, 2017 during the dedication ceremony of a modern church he constructed through the instrumentality of representative aspirant of the district Mr. Lawrence Wortuah. He promised to build Liberia together with Liberians if elected as president."Today Liberia is 170 years. The oldest Republic in Africa and yet we're one of the least developed countries in Africa. So, I'm saying to you that we deserve a better Liberia." Mr. Cumming asserted.According to the ANC political leader, Liberians are not to be living in the kind of conditions they find themselves in the country, and called on Liberians to join hands with him to change the country for the good of all Liberians."We should not be living in the conditions we are today after 170 years. So, I want to work with the Liberian people so we can change our country," he added. But, to make this happen, Mr. Cummings called on Liberians to have a change in the leadership of the country because "we do not want old wine in new bottle, and by doing so will we bring positive change in the country."If we want to change Liberia we got to do some things differently. That means we have to start by selecting different kinds of leaders."