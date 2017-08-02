Liberia: Cape Mount Elders Lauds BMMC

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), has donated 625 twenty-five kilogramme bags of rice with a value of US$10,000 to communities in areas surrounding its operations. BMMC operates the New Liberty Gold Mine, Liberia's first commercial gold mine and holds a Mineral Development Agreement, which covers all of Gola Konneh District and the Mendimassa Clan of Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The Elders of Kinjor Village as well as elders in all BMMC exploration communities in Grand Cape Mount County were delighted when the management of the Mine distributed the rice ahead of the observance of Liberia's 170th Independence Day.According to a dispatch quoting the Community and Government Relations Manager, Mr. Sando Wayne, the objective of this exercise was to identify with citizens of the mining communities, especially the elderly and their families and enable them to joyously celebrate the Country's Independence Day, which falls on July 26 each year. "The rice donation is not a silver bullet, but it is a promising approach to fulfilling the needs of the elderly within our host communities and foster genuine partnership with them. We are happy to identify with them in observance of Liberia's independence celebration" Manager Wayne, underscored. He went to say, "Our goal through this donation is to demonstrate commitment to our corporate social responsibilities, strengthen our partnership with the local communities, while ensuring a win-win situation for all sides".

The recipient community representatives in their respective responses, thanked the management of BMMC for its thoughtfulness and concern for the elderly of Kinjor Village, the Darblo Clan, the residents of the exploration communities, and the country in general. They further said that the donations to them manifest the cementing of the enduring cordial relations with the management of the mine as they celebrate their Country's 170th Independence Anniversary.Bea Mountain Mining Corporation explores and mines gold ores. It is the first commercial gold mine in Liberia and was started in 1996. BMMC is currently a subsidiary of Avesoro Resources Inc. The mine is in Grand Cape Mount County, the north-western portion of the Republic of Liberia, and is approximately 100km north-west of the capital, Monrovia.Going west from the capital, there is approximately 80km of excellent paved road to Daniel's Town and then a two-lane 20km section of laterite road to the Project site.

Avesoro Resources has recently upgraded the laterite section of road and installed three new culvert-type bridges to facilitate the transportation of equipment to site. Road access is all year round.In September 2013, the Government of Liberia ratified a Restated and Amended Mineral Development Agreement for the Bea Mountain Mining License covering the 478 km² area, which includes the New Liberty Gold Mine along with the following exploration project sites at Ndablama, Silver Hills, Gondoja, the Weaju Project and Leopard Rock exploration targets, as well as Sarama covering the Mendimasa Clan in Grand Cape Mount County.The history of the Company deposit can be traced back to the acquisition of an exploration license in 1996. Unfortunately, the project has been hampered by a shortage of funding and the turbulent history related to the Liberian civil war from 2000 to 2005 and the outbreak of the Ebola pandemic in 2014. Good relations with the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy as well as Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia really helped overcome these obstacles. Stability returned to Liberia from 2006.The Mine provides employment for nearly 1,332 people and is supplied by various national service providers including AAP, CMC, SOGUSS. Liberians account for 1,165 of this number and there are 167 expats. Liberian nationals and the associated subcontractors account for majority of the total workforce.