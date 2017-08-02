Liberia: CSOs Want Support for Bridge Schools Stopped

Over 174 civil society organisations from around the world have called on investors to cease support to Bridge International Academies for allegedly failing to reach the disadvantaged it claimed to serve.

Bridge Academies is a company that runs over 500 commercials and private schools in the world with the support of international donors and investors. According to the civil society organizations, the quality of Bridge schools has not been independently assessed.The organizations from Nairobi, Kampala, Monrovia, and Johannesburg expressed concern over the treatment of unlicensed, unregistered teachers being denied a living wage while working over 60 hours' work per week as some of the issuesIn a release issued Monday, the CSO group outlined how Bridge failed to reach the most disadvantaged it claimed to serve due to high costs, as well as negative impacts on families who were accessing the schools.

According to them, one study found that between 69 and 83 percent of parents of Bridge schools have had difficulties in paying rentals, providing food or accessing healthcare due to high school fees."Rather than the US$6.00 per month as claimed by the company, the total costs to attend a Bridge school are closer to US$20.00 per month. "Not only are such costs unreachable by a large part of the population of our countries where Bridge operates, but their announced fee is misleading," Salima Namusobya, from the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights in Uganda argued.The document also underscores Bridge's resistance to public scrutiny and attempts to limit transparency, building on the UK Parliament's International Development Committee's recent letter to the Secretary of State, which also raised this issue."We've seen how in Liberia, Bridge, which is part of a Public-Private Partnership arrangement with the state, has operated in total secrecy, challenging public procurement rules and undermining independent assessment of its operation by civil society. This confirms the trend in other countries, where Bridge has been involved in the arrest of independent teachers, the silencing of unions, resistance to assessment, and more. This is a global education company shrouded in secrecy and hiding, and this is extremely worrying," Anderson Miamen, from the Liberia Coalition for Transparency and Accountability in Education added.

The organisations signing the statement are therefore calling on investors and donors to fully discharge due diligence obligations and cease support to Bridge. The organisations cited a number of other recommendations in the statement on compliance with national laws and standards, transparency, accountability, treatment of civil society and redirection of funds to programs that promote equity in education. 'It is important to recognise that most investors are genuinely seeking to make a difference in the lives of children living in poverty. We share these concerns and recognise the need for major improvements in education. However, there is now significant evidence that investing in Bridge is not an effective way to improve access, equity and quality in education which should be the aim of any education initiative targeting the most disadvantaged.'"We would welcome an opportunity to explore alternatives with donors and investors, to identify more effective ways to invest sustainably in providing quality education for all children living in poverty,' concluded Chikezie Anyanwu, from the Global Campaign for Education.This latest statement follows repeatedly raised concerns about the fast-pace and unregulated growth of certain private education providers, in particular commercial ones, such as Bridge. In May 2015, 116 organisations had published a statement raising concerns about misleading facts regarding the costs and quality of Bridge schools. "Since then, evidence from various sources and presented in the statement, including the UN, a UK parliamentary report, independent research reports, and independent media reports, have confirmed those concerns and raised the alarm about the serious gap between the promises of Bridge and the reality of their practice."The civil society organizations indicated that similar statement was sent two years ago to World Bank with the signatures of 50 different countries, including human rights, development, community-based, and faith-based organisations, as well as trade unions, demonstrating increasing, broad-based, and large-scale concerns regarding the operations of Bridge Academies.